Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh reported 182 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health bulletin, the state has 1,387 active cases and the total count of cases is 2,21,113.

The state reported four deaths in the last 24 hours and the death toll is 3,699.

A total of 173 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,16,010.

Kangra has the highest number of active cases at 449 followed by Hamirpur with 332, Mandi 199 and Una 145. (ANI)

