India News | Himachal LoP Jai Ram Thakur Expresses Concern as Hamirpur Youth Goes Missing in Oman Tanker Attack

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): Leader of Opposition and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday expressed deep concern over reports that a youth from Hamirpur district is among three crew members missing after a missile attack on an oil tanker near Oman.

Speaking to reporters, Thakur said he had spoken to the father of Aditya, a resident of Hamirpur, who was serving as a crew member aboard the vessel. According to preliminary information, the tanker came under missile attack amid the ongoing conflict in the region. A total of 24 crew members were on board, of whom 21 have reportedly been rescued, while three remain missing.

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"The family is naturally anxious. Our immediate priority is to obtain confirmed information about the three missing crew members, including Aditya from Hamirpur. We will raise the matter with the Central Government and seek all possible assistance for the affected family," said Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Thakur said he has conveyed his sympathies to the affected family and would raise the matter with the Central Government to seek accurate information regarding the missing crew members.

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"I have expressed my condolences and sympathies to the family. Aditya's father requested that every possible effort be made to obtain information about his son. We will take up the matter with the Central Government and seek details about the condition and whereabouts of the missing crew members," Thakur said.

The Leader of the Opposition described the incident as distressing for the entire state, noting that one of the missing persons is from Himachal Pradesh.

"This is a tragic development for Himachal Pradesh. Reports indicate that three crew members are missing, including Aditya from Hamirpur. We are trying to ascertain whether he is safe. The family is naturally anxious, and every effort should be made to obtain authentic information about those who remain unaccounted for," he said.

Thakur said the immediate priority is to establish contact with the relevant authorities and secure confirmed information about the missing crew members, including Aditya. He added that further steps could be considered after discussions with the family and once more details become available.

The former Chief Minister said the incident has caused concern across the state and expressed hope for the safe recovery of all those reported missing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)