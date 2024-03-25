India News | Himachal LoP Jairam Thakur Confident of Kangana Registering Massive Victory from Mandi

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jairam Thakur, has shown confidence in actor Kangana Ranaut, stating that she will register a massive victory in the Lok Sabha polls for the Mandi for Lok Sabha seat.

Ranaut was declared the BJP's candidate for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat on Sunday as party released its fifth list of candidates for 16 states.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: ASI Continues Survey at Bhojshala Complex in Dhar for Fourth Day.

"The field of politics might be new for her but I have seen that she has brought laurels to Himachal in whatever field she has worked in...She has a bold image and a clear stand on 'Hinduvadi image'. I am confident that she will handle things in politics in a fantastic manner. I am confident that she will register a massive victory," said Thakur.

Meanwhil, Kangana Ranaut promised that she would work for the party and the people of Mandi.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Tamil Nadu CM, O Panneerselvam To File Nomination Papers As Independent Candidate Today.

"This is my 'janmabhoomi' and it has called me back, I am fortunate...If they choose me, I will serve them. I am overwhelmed, this is an emotional day for my family and me. I express heartfelt gratitude to BJP chief JP Nadda...BJP's culture is one of cooperating with one another. Believing in the same, I will walk with them and we will win...We will have a big campaign..." she said.

Earlier, on Sunday, after being declared the BJP's candidate, Ranaut said that BJP always had her "unconditional support,".

Kangana took to Instagram stories and penned a note, which read, "My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta's own party, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Lok Sabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command's decision on contesting Lok Sabha polls."

She added, "I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks."

Notably, the actress was born in Bhambla near Manali, which is in the Mandi district.

Polling for Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)