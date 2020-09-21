Shimla, Sep 21 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur has recovered from coronavirus and rejoined office in the Secretariat here on Monday.

In a Facebook post, the 70-year-old leader said, "I have come to my office (Secretariat) after several days following my full recovery."

I kept on disposing of important files concerned with public interest from my residence during these days, he added.

The seven-time MLA from Mandi's Dharampur assembly segment could not attend the recently concluded monsoon session of the state Assembly after he tested positive on September 3, four days ahead of the 12-day monsoon session which began on September 7.

The minister was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here for some days. Later, he kept himself isolated at his home before rejoining the office on Monday.

Thakur is among the six Himachal Pradesh MLAs in the 68-member Assembly who have so far tested positive for the virus.

Sundernagar BJP MLA Rakesh Jamwal tested positive on Sunday, two days after state assembly adjourned sine die.

Earlier on the first day of the monsoon session, BJP MLA from Indora Reeta Devi had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She had attended the assembly session before her COVID-19 test was conducted in the evening.

Similarly, Nalagarh Congress MLA Lakhwinder Rana had tested positive on September 6.

Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary and Doon MLA Paramjeet Singh too had tested positive for the infection. Both recovered and attended the monsoon session.

