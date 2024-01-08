Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Minister and son of former chief minister of the state Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya Singh has confirmed that he will attend the Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on 22 January. He feels honoured to receive the invitation to the ceremony and feels lucky to be among 6,000 invitees across the country.

He said that his mother Pratibha Virbhadra Singh has also received invitations for the same. He said this is a proud moment and it has nothing to do with politics.

"I would like to thank the Ram Janm Bhumi Trust for sending me an invitation to the Pran Pratistha ceremony; I have received an invitation through RSS. As I have said this is not an individual invitation, it is to recognise the contribution of my father Shri Virbhadra Singh Ji to Hinduism and the God and Goddess in the state," Vikramaditya Singh said.

He said that during his father's regime, the state government had spent crores of rupees for the development of temples.

"Himachal was the first state in the country where he brought the Law against religious conversion. I think this invitation is a tribute to my father to respect his contribution. It has nothing to do with politics," Vikramaditya Singh said.

He said that it is an honour for him to have a chance to witness the "historic moment" of the consecration ceremony of Ram temple.

"As a Sanatani it is a pride moment to participate in it. Yes, my mother Pratibha Singh who is a Member of Parliament has also received an invitation. I have decided I will go there. I have said that as a Hindu it is a pride moment for me that I am among the 6,000 invites across the country. I shall be present there on this historic day," Singh added further.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22. (ANI)

