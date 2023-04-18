New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Monday met Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh in the national capital and urged him for speedy sanctions from the Centre for the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) projects in the state.

During the meeting, Vikramaditya Singh, who holds the portfolio of Youth Services and Sports Ministry, informed the Union Minister that Himachal Pradesh has submitted Detailed Project Reports (DPR) of 242 roads having a total length of 2565 km amounting to Rs 2813 crores under PMGSY-III.

Also Read | Women Empowerment Comes by Education, Political Participation, Says Supreme Court on Nagaland Urban Local Body Polls.

Urging for speedy approvals, the Congress leader said that the state has a target of 3125 km under PMGSY III out of which 440 km have already been approved under Batch 1 during the previous financial year.

Vikramaditya Singh further said that the state is looking forward to strengthening rural road connectivity through PMGSY III.

Also Read | Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Tests COVID-19 Positive.

Hearing all the demands, the Union Minister assured him of all possible support. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)