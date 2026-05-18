India News | Himachal: Over 900 SEHB Sanitation Workers Continue Strike in Shimla, Garbage Piles Up Across City

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): The indefinite strike by over 900 sanitation workers employed under the Shimla Environment, Heritage and Beautification (SEHB) Society entered its third day on Monday, severely affecting sanitation services across the state capital and leading to the accumulation of garbage in several parts of the town.

The sanitation workers, responsible for daily garbage collection in Shimla, have been on strike since May 15 demanding restoration of the 10 per cent annual increment which was withdrawn by the Municipal Corporation (MC).

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On Monday, the striking workers staged a protest at CTO Chowk and raised slogans against the civic authorities. Due to the ongoing agitation, garbage collection from households remained suspended, resulting in heaps of waste piling up at multiple locations across the city.

The strike has come at a time when the tourist season is gaining momentum in the hill station, raising concerns over sanitation and public hygiene.

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Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation has decided to outsource sanitation services in the city and has already invited tenders for the purpose. Under the proposed arrangement, contractors will deploy their own staff in each ward for door-to-door garbage collection and transportation of waste to designated collection centres. The Municipal Corporation will then transport the waste from these centres to the Bharyal waste processing plant using its own fleet of vehicles.

Officials said that if the strike continues, the new arrangement may be implemented after May 20.

"The Municipal Corporation must fulfil our demands first; only then will the employees return to work. The Municipal Corporation conveyed information regarding the convening of the meeting only over the phone and there has been no written communication," said Jaswant Singh, President of the SEHB Society Employees' Union.

Mayor of Shimla, Surender Chauhan, said the Municipal Corporation was taking the employees' demands seriously.

"An AGM has been scheduled to be convened immediately after the Model Code of Conduct is lifted," he said, adding that he was personally visiting different wards to supervise the lifting of garbage.

In an effort to maintain essential services, the District Magistrate has invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) for sanitation operations. However, despite the move, the employees have continued their strike.

The Municipal Corporation has also reportedly forwarded a list to the Deputy Commissioner identifying employees who have failed to report for duty, indicating possible disciplinary action against the striking workers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)