India News | Himachal People Have Rejected Congress Misrule, BJP Wins Three out of Four Municipal Corporations: Rajeev Bindal

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Bindal on Sunday claimed that the people of the state had delivered a clear mandate against the ruling Congress government in the recently concluded Urban Local Body (ULB) and Panchayati Raj elections, asserting that the BJP had emerged as the dominant political force across the state.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla and later speaking to ANI, Bindal said the results of the Municipal Corporation, Municipal Council, Nagar Panchayat and Panchayati Raj elections reflected widespread public dissatisfaction with the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

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"People of Himachal Pradesh have voted against the misrule of the Congress government. The anti-youth, anti-women and anti-farmer policies of the government have been rejected by the electorate," Bindal said.

Referring to the Urban Local Body elections held on May 17, Bindal said BJP-backed candidates had secured a majority in the state's municipal bodies.

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"Out of 25 Municipal Councils, BJP-supported candidates secured victories in 18. Similarly, in 22 Nagar Panchayats, BJP-backed candidates won in 12. We had officially announced our candidates, and our figures are based on authentic lists approved by the party," he said.

Questioning Chief Minister Sukhu's claim that Congress had won 75 per cent of the municipal bodies, Bindal said, "If Congress did not even announce official candidates in these elections, how can it claim victory? We declared our candidates and the people endorsed them."

The BJP leader alleged that the state government delayed notification of elected councillors after the municipal elections and only acted after the BJP approached the court.

"Municipal elections were held on May 17. Notifications should have been issued immediately after the results. However, the government delayed the process. BJP had to move the High Court, and only after that were notifications issued," he alleged.

Bindal further accused the Congress government of amending rules governing the election of Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons of Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats to facilitate "horse-trading."

"The government amended the rules during the election process itself. Such a move is unprecedented. Powers were handed over to Deputy Commissioners to convene meetings at their convenience. This amendment is aimed at encouraging horse-trading and undermining the people's mandate," he alleged.

Calling the move unconstitutional, Bindal said BJP would challenge it at every level.

"This is illegal, unconstitutional and against democratic principles. BJP will fight this battle in courts and before the people of Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Claiming overwhelming support for BJP in Panchayati Raj elections, Bindal said BJP-backed candidates won a substantial majority of Panchayat posts across the state.

"Elections were held in 3,759 Panchayats. BJP-supported candidates won around 2,780 Pradhan posts and nearly 2,930 Up-Pradhan posts. That translates to nearly 74 per cent and 77 per cent of the respective positions. Despite this, the Chief Minister claimed Congress had won 80 per cent seats," he said.

Bindal challenged the government to produce data supporting its claims.

"I have records of every Panchayat and every winning candidate. The people of Himachal Pradesh have completely rejected the Congress government," he said.

Expressing confidence about the ongoing counting of Zila Parishad and Block Development Committee (BDC) elections, Bindal said BJP expected favourable results there as well.

Turning to the Municipal Corporation elections, which were conducted on party symbols, Bindal said BJP had secured decisive victories in three out of four civic bodies.

"In Mandi Municipal Corporation, elections were held on 14 seats. BJP won 12 seats, one seat went to an Independent candidate and Congress could win only one seat. Those who said BJP's influence had ended in Mandi should now look at Congress' position," he said.

On Dharamshala Municipal Corporation, Bindal stated, "Out of 17 seats, BJP won 11, Congress won five and one seat went to an Independent. Kangra district, which Congress claimed was slipping away from BJP, has actually slipped away from Congress."

Regarding Solan Municipal Corporation, Bindal said BJP secured a comfortable lead despite the ruling party deploying significant resources.

"In Solan, BJP won 10 out of 17 seats. One former BJP councillor contested as an Independent and won, while Congress managed only six seats. Five ministers, the Chief Minister and senior Congress leaders campaigned extensively there. Despite using all resources and government machinery, they could secure only six seats. Even two former mayors lost the elections," he claimed.

Bindal acknowledged Congress' lead in Palampur but said BJP had improved its performance.

"In Palampur, BJP increased its tally from two seats to four and significantly improved its vote share. The contest there was much closer than before," he said.

Summarising the results, Bindal claimed BJP had won 38 out of 63 Municipal Corporation seats across the four corporations.

"Three out of four Municipal Corporations have given BJP a two-thirds majority. This clearly shows that the people of Himachal Pradesh want a change in government," he said.

The BJP leader launched a broader attack on the Congress government, accusing it of failing women, youth, employees and pensioners.

"Women were cheated. Youth were promised one lakh government jobs and five lakh employment opportunities but received neither. HRTC employees are protesting, pensioners are not receiving benefits and institutions are being shut down. This is a 'talabandi wali sarkar' (government of closures)," he alleged.

Bindal also criticised the Chief Minister over social media posts highlighting individual Congress-supported victories.

"The Chief Minister should show maturity. Instead of celebrating isolated victories, he should acknowledge the overall mandate. BJP has won overwhelmingly across the state," he said.

On demands for elections to local bodies on party symbols, Bindal said BJP had previously introduced such reforms and would consider expanding them further if voted to power.

"During the tenure of former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, elections to urban local bodies were conducted on party symbols and chairpersons were elected directly by the people to prevent horse-trading. BJP will certainly consider strengthening such measures in future," he said.

Concluding, Bindal described the results as a political referendum against the Congress government.

"The mandate is clear. The people have rejected Congress and blessed BJP. These results are a strong indication for the 2027 Assembly elections. The message from Himachal Pradesh is clear Congress is on its way out and BJP is on its way in," he said. This version follows standard ANI-style structure, attribution, quotations, and political balance while preserving the major claims and allegations made by Dr. Rajeev Bindal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)