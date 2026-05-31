India News | Himachal Pradesh: 8 Killed as Taxi Falls into 500-metre Gorge in Chamba District

Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): In a tragic accident in Himachal Pradesh, a taxi carrying tourists fell into a 500-metre-deep gorge near Kalawan on the Bairagarh-Pangi-Sach Pass road in the Pangi area of Chamba district, killing all eight people on board, including the driver.

According to officials, the victims included two families, one from Bengaluru and another from Chhattisgarh, along with the local driver.

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Superintendent of Police (SP) Chamba, Vijay Saklani, said that three bodies have been recovered so far and confirmed that a total of eight people were in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

SP Saklani said, "Three bodies have been recovered. There were eight people. Two families, one from Bangalore and the other from Chhattisgarh, and the driver is a local."

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Additional Deputy Commissioner Amit Mehra also confirmed that all eight occupants were found dead after the vehicle plunged from a great height. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

"There were eight people in the vehicle, and all of them were found dead as the vehicle fell from a great height. Our condolences are with their families," Mehra said.

Further information on the accident is still awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)