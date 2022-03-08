Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): An avalanche has occurred at Rohli (10 km ahead from Tindi towards Killar) District Lahaul and Spiti due to which road has been blocked, the State Emergency Operation Centre said in an official statement.

However, State Highway 26 is already blocked at Kadu Nallah due to landslide. There are around 5-6 vehicles stuck in between Rohli and Kadu nallah. A rescue team from Police Post Tindi has rushed to the spot, the statement further reads.

Manav Verma, SP Lahaul-Spiti, said, "A total of 119 persons were rescued and brought to Tindi. 16 vehicles were stuck due to the landslide." (ANI)

