Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): A Block Development Officer (BDO) of Paragpur, District Kangra, was apprehended while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

According to a press release from the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, "Today on 17-02-2025, Virender Kumar Kaushal, BDO Paragpur, District Kangra has been apprehended red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10000/- from Reena Devi, Pradhan Gram Panchayat Kadoa Development Block Pragpur."

Also Read | Noida Tragedy: 2.5-Year-Old Boy Watching Wedding Procession From Balcony Dies After Being Shot During Celebratory Firing, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Kaushal had allegedly demanded the bribe in exchange for releasing Rs 1.5 lakhs in funds, which had been sanctioned by the office of the Deputy Commissioner Kangra for construction work in the Panchayat.

As per the release, "A case U/S 7 of Prevention of Corruption (Amended) Act, 2018 has been registered against the accused in State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau Dharamshala. Investigation is underway." (ANI)

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 18 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)