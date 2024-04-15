Shimla, April 15: Himachal Pradesh commemorated its 77th Himachal Day on Monday, celebrating the anniversary of the state's establishment. A state-level event was held at the iconic Ridge Ground in Shimla today, with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla presiding over the festivities as the chief guest. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Congress Party State President and MP Pratibha Singh were also in attendance.

The day marks the state's creation as a province of India in 1948, when the districts of Mandi, Chamba, Mahasu, and Sirmour were merged with 30 princely states. The celebration showcased the rich cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh, featuring police squads marching and captivating performances of Himachali dance and folk culture. Himachal Pradesh Day 2024: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Extends Greetings to Residents of Hill State on Himachal Diwas (Watch Video).

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla extended his congratulations to the people of the state on the occasion, highlighting Himachal Pradesh's notable achievements despite its hilly terrain. "Despite Himachal Pradesh being a hilly state, it has big achievements. Himachal Pradesh, being a small state, is famous throughout the entire country."

Addressing the gathering, Governor Shukla emphasised the importance of collective efforts to combat the drug epidemic plaguing the state. "The people of the state need to come together to fight against drugs," Shukla said. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu outlined the government's vision to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant, urging citizens to work together towards this goal. Himachal Pradesh Day 2024: Netizens Share Greetings, Wishes, Messages and Quotes to Mark the Formation Day of Hill State.

"The aim of the Himachal government is to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant and the most prosperous state of the country by 2027. The people of the state should work together for this purpose so that Himachal Pradesh can be made a prosperous state," Sukhu said. Congress Party State President Pratibha Singh echoed the sentiments of unity and progress.

"Himachal Day is being celebrated today with joy and enthusiasm. The youth of the state should also celebrate this day with the same energy and work for the upliftment of the country and state. Everyone will have to work together to make Himachal Pradesh developed and prosperous," Singh said.

Himachal Pradesh was established on April 15, 1948, following the merger of 30 small and large hill princely states. The state's rich culture, high traditions and immense natural beauty are the unique identity of Devbhoomi.

