Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): An incident of cloudburst amid a heavy downpour caused one death and extensive damage to property in the Kandavar gram panchayat in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.

A 15-year-old died in the incident, officials said adding that five to six houses were vacated and people have been shifted to a safer place.

There was much damage to agricultural fields as well as a bridge over the Shaley-Kandavar sewer.

Gulel village was also affected due to the outburst. Chamba-Tessa road was blocked. The State Emergency Operation Center is monitoring the rescue work following the incident and while teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been deployed in the district.

Himachal is witnessing heavy rainfall for the last few weeks and many landslides have been reported in the state. Due to the rain, life has been disturbed all around the state. (ANI)

