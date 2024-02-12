Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla on Monday to inquire about the well-being of former Minister and senior Congress leader Vidya Stokes, who is recuperating from an illness.

The Chief Minister wished for a speedy recovery of the veteran Congress leader.

Also Read | Gurugram Tragedy: Two-Year-Old Boy Dies After Consuming Paint Thinner Mistaking It for Water in Sohna Area.

"Reached Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla today to inquire about the well-being of senior Congress leader and former minister Smt. Vidya Stokes. May God give him a speedy recovery," Sukhu wrote in a post on X.

MLA Harish Janartha, Chief Minister's Political Advisor Sunil Sharma, Chief Minister's Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan, Mayor MC Shimla Surinder Chauhan, Chief Minister's OSD Ritesh Kapret, and Congress leader Satpal Raizada also accompanied him. (ANI)

Also Read | India's Retail Inflation Eases to Three Month Low of 5.1% in January, Says Government Data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)