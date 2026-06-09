India News | Himachal Pradesh CM Inaugurates First Government-run De-addiction Centre Exclusively for Women

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), June 9 (ANI): In a significant move aimed at addressing the gender-specific challenges of substance abuse, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has inaugurated the state's first government-run de-addiction and rehabilitation centre exclusively for women. The facility, established under the "Navjeevan" initiative, is designed to provide comprehensive support, including rehabilitation, counselling, and social reintegration, for women battling drug addiction.

Addressing the necessity of such a facility, the Chief Minister underscored that the government recognised the impropriety of housing women in rehabilitation centres primarily designed for men. A major barrier to seeking help for women, he noted, has been the deep-seated fear of social stigma and the subsequent humiliation that often accompanies the disclosure of drug addiction. To mitigate these concerns, the new centre has implemented special arrangements to ensure the absolute confidentiality, privacy, and dignity of the individuals seeking treatment.

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While the state had previously provided medical interventions for addiction through established institutions like the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla, the government identified a critical void in the continuum of care. According to CM, there was a significant gap in the rehabilitation process that followed initial medical treatment. Many families, after ensuring their loved ones received medical care at IGMC, remained ill-equipped to handle the complex challenges of rehabilitation or to facilitate the reintegration of recovering addicts back into the mainstream of society.

The "Navjeevan" centre is intended to bridge this gap by offering structured support systems, including focused counselling and targeted social integration programmes. Expanding the scope of this intervention, the state has already granted approval for the establishment of a second such de-addiction and rehabilitation centre at the Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda, Kangra district, reflecting the administration's commitment to providing accessible and dignified support for recovering women across the state. (ANI)

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