India News | Himachal Pradesh CM Inaugurates Redeveloped Fountain Chowk, E-bus Charging Depot

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday inaugurated the redeveloped Fountain Chowk at Kotwali Bazaar, constructed by Dharamshala Smart City Limited for Rs. 70 lakh, and dedicated a two-storey E-Bus Charging Depot and Maintenance Centre built at the old HRTC workshop premises for Rs. 11.90 crore.

Reiterating the state government's commitment to sustainable urban development and modern public transport, he also approved three new intra-city e-bus routes to strengthen public transportation in Dharamshala.

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The Chief Minister said that "the redevelopment of Fountain Chowk aims to streamline traffic movement in Kotwali Bazaar while preserving the area's cultural identity and creating an attractive public space."

According to a release, as part of the project, the fountain and the statue of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh have been repositioned to create additional road space, while the Ramleela stage and fountain area have been integrated into a unified public plaza for improved land use and traffic management.

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He said the "upgraded chowk features traditional local-style murals, a variable messaging system, modern lighting, seating facilities and an aesthetically designed central fountain."

"The project reflects the government's vision of developing modern urban infrastructure while preserving local heritage and enhancing public convenience for residents and tourists alike," he added.

Referring to the E-Bus Charging Depot and Maintenance Centre, the Chief Minister said that the state-of-the-art facility is part of the government's broader strategy to promote clean, reliable and environmentally friendly public transport. He added that a similar charging infrastructure would be established at other locations across the state in the future.

Appreciating the efforts of Dharamshala Smart City Limited and Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the new facility would significantly improve the operation and maintenance of electric buses, making public transport more efficient and supporting the government's vision of sustainable mobility, the release stated.

According to the release, Youth Services, Sports and Ayush, Minister Yadvinder Goma, MP Anurag Sharma, Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, former Mayor Devender Jaggi, HRTC Vice Chairman Ajay Verma, APMC Chairman Nishu Mongra, DC Hemraj Bairwa and SP Ashok Rattan, along with senior officers, public representatives and a large number of residents, were present on the occasion. (ANI)

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