Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday listened to the public grievances of locals during his visit to village Daro Deoria under sub-tehsil Narag of district Sirmaur and assured them sympathetically to consider the demands put forth by them, said an official press statement.

On reaching Daro Deoria, the residents of the village extended a grand welcome to the Chief Minister with traditional musical instruments. The village residents including Pradhan of village Devender Thakur honoured Chief Minister.

Also Read | MA Baby Elected CPM's Sixth General Secretary, First From Minority Group.

Later, the Chief Minister made a courtesy visit to former Chief Justice of India T S Thakur at his residence in Daro Deoria.

Earlier, CM Sukhu released the poetry collection 'Buransh: The Fragrance of Words', authored by young poetess and educator Anupama Sharma, in Shimla on Saturday late evening.

Also Read | 'What Will Happen by Beating Peon or Watchman?': Sanjay Raut Slams Raj Thackeray Over U-Turn on Marathi Language Agitation.

Anupama Sharma serves as a lecturer in English at Government Senior Secondary School (Girls), Hamirpur. Lauding the creative work, the Chief Minister said that the poems beautifully express deep human emotions, the sorrow of broken relationships, the solitude of self-reflection, and the yearning for new beginnings amidst nature's serenity.

He said that the collection resonates with the emotional fabric of life and explores the inner journey of the self through poetic expressions. The 56-page poetry book, published by Satluj Publications and priced at Rs 150, features 39 thought-provoking poems.

The proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to the Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashraya Yojana. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)