India News | Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu Announces Rs 1 Cr to Construct Indoor Stadium at Maharana Pratap International School in Pathiar

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced Rs 1 crore for the construction of an indoor stadium at Maharana Pratap International Public School, Pathiar, while paying tributes to Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap, whom he described as an enduring symbol of sacrifice, self-respect, freedom and patriotism.

He also honoured meritorious students and released a souvenir to commemorate the occasion, according to a release.

Also Read | What Donald Trump Told PM Narendra Modi if India Is Attacked (Watch Video).

Addressing a function organised to mark the 487th birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap at Dharamgiri Pathiar in Kangra district, CM Sukhu said the legendary ruler was not only a fearless warrior but also a visionary leader who upheld his principles in the face of adversity.

Referring to the battle of Haldighati, he said it continues to "symbolize courage, sacrifice and an unwavering commitment to freedom and honour."

Also Read | Donald Trump Praises PM Narendra Modi on Sidelines of G7 Summit 2026 in France, Calls Him One of the 'Toughest Negotiators' (Watch Video).

Urging the youth to emulate Maharana Pratap's ideals, CM Sukhu called upon them to embrace the values of sacrifice, discipline and national service while contributing to national unity and social harmony.

He said, "The state government was committed to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant and prosperous through good governance, rural development, quality education, skill enhancement and environmental conservation."

Highlighting the state's rich tradition of patriotism, he recalled the sacrifices of decorated soldiers, including Major Somnath Sharma, Colonel D.S. Thapa, Captain Vikram Batra and Subedar Major Sanjay and also lauded Flight Lieutenant Arshveer Singh Thakur of Jubbal for his exemplary courage during Operation Sindoor.

The Chief Minister said the government was steadfastly working to safeguard the interests of the state and strengthen its economy.

He said, "The sustained efforts have paved the way for the implementation of the 422 MW Kishau Dam Project, with the Union Government agreeing in principle that beneficiary states would bear nearly Rs. 2,000 crore towards Himachal Pradesh's power component, significantly reducing the state's financial burden. Once completed, the project is expected to provide around 100 crore units of electricity annually, generating an estimated revenue of nearly Rs 600 crore."

He further said the government has generated additional revenue worth thousands of crores over the past two and a half years through prudent financial management while vigorously pursuing the state's legitimate claims before the Centre.

He added that the government was seeking enhancement of the Green Bonus and had urged the Prime Minister to constitute a high-level committee for the hill state to assess the losses incurred on account of the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG). He said that the state was also reclaiming the 110 MW Shanan Power Project and recovering pending dues from the Bhakra Beas Management Board.

Speaking on education reforms, the Chief Minister said "Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a national leader by achieving 100 per cent literacy and securing a place among the top five States in the National Achievement Survey. The government has introduced English-medium education from Class I, established Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools, adopted the CBSE curriculum in selected government schools, recruited over 5,400 teachers and expanded vocational and skill-based education to prepare students for future challenges." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)