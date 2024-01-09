Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of Dipesh Parmar, an Indo-Tibet Border Police personnel posted in Arunachal Pradesh, in an accident at his place of posting.

Dipesh Parmar belonged to village Jajoli of tehsil Nadaun in district Hamirpur.

The Chief Minister prayed to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

He also directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the family of Jawan. (ANI)

