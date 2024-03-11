Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday unveiled and laid the foundation stone of 14 development projects worth Rs 143 crore in Indora Assembly Constituency. He also presided over the annual function of Government Degree College Indora and announced the opening of the Rajiv Gandhi Model Day Boarding School in the area, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

The Chief Minister also announced the opening of the DSP Office at Indora and setting up of 33 KV Sub Station at Moki (Surdwan), Tourism Hotel, Unity Mall at National Highway Damtal (Mandir Land), construction of Auditorium, Indoor Stadium at Indora, improvement and widening of Mohtali-Indora road with three bridges, setting up of Gowardhan Unit at Damtal Gaushala, Cold Store at Kandrori, shifting of HRTC workshop/RM office from Pathankot to Dhangu, opening of Veterinary Sub-Division at Indora.

He also announced to start new HRTC bus service from Pathankot to Chandigarh via Damtal, Indora, Rey, Khatiad, Talwada, Amb, Una, announced notifying Primary Health Centre Hagwal and Primary Health Centre Kangreri, up-gradation of veterinary dispensary Dugh-Bakshian tehsil Indora to Veterinary Hospital, construction of bridge over Chakkikhad (Damtal to Majra, Mohtali Kharad) and construction of Suradwan to Malkana bridge.

Addressing a public gathering at Indora, the Chief Minister said that the present State Government has adopted strict fiscal measures to improve the economy of the state. He said that the previous government had worsened the financial health of the state and a huge debt burden was accumulated due to their unwise overspending.

He added that he took on the economic challenges boldly realizing that the system cannot run for long on the basis of debt.

He said that so far the government has been successful in curbing the corruption and the honest efforts resulted in the closure of the avenues of loot and additional revenue of Rs. 2,200 crore has been collected. "It has been decided by the government that women would be provided Rs. 1500 per month under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Nidhi Yojna from the revenue generated from our own resources," he said.

CM Sukhu said that some people have become addicted to power and as a result have betrayed the mandate of the people by resorting to evil attempts to topple the state government. He, however, stated that the unscrupulous move of a few to topple the democratically elected government won't be successful.

"I am facing all the challenges to carry the state ahead on the path of progress. I have faced many such challenges even before in my long political career and have witnessed that when one works for the welfare of the people, it is always reciprocated in the form of love and support and none of the evil designs succeed to demoralize a person" pointed the Chief Minister.

He added the public will never forget and forgive the attempts of the BJP to play with democracy by 'Dhan-Bal' (money power). He said that the six rebel-disqualified MLAs of the Congress party who were being escorted by the central security agencies in the hideouts in different regions won't be able to face the people of their constituencies.

They have now been shifted from a five-star hotel in Panchkula to Rishikesh on the bank of the River Ganges to wipe out their sins, remarked the Chief Minister.

Their actions will be remembered as a black chapter in the history of the State. They sold their soul for their vested interests. He, however, stated there were many honest leaders as well. Even the local MLA of Indora MLA Malendra Rajan keeps meeting him for the development works of his constituency. He assured of fulfilling all the demands for the Indora assembly constituency presented by Malendra Rajan.

The Government has presented its second budget keeping in view the welfare of the common people.

Counting the guarantees, the Chief Minister stated that the government has fulfilled five of its election guarantees viz: reinstating OPS for all government employees, providing Rs. 1,500 to women under Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojna, starting Rajiv Gandhi Start-up Yojana, English medium in all of the state-run schools and becoming the first state in the country to fix support price for the purchase of the milk, and the rest of the guarantees will be fulfilled in a phased manner, he remarked.

CM Sukhu added that the government has also started Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana and in the state budget 2024-25 MNREGA wages have been increased by Rs. 60, support price for cow and buffalo milk has been increased to Rs. 45 and Rs. 55, respectively, diet money of the police personnel has been increased to Rs 1,000, four percent DA has been given to the employees and various other public welfare schemes have been introduced for strengthening rural economy.

"To curb corruption we have dissolved the HPSSSC and replaced it with Rajya Chayan Ayog to ensure transparency in the conduct of exams. During the monsoon-led disaster, the government did its best to provide help to the affected families but on the other hand, the Central Government gave no financial aid. The State Government revised the provision to provide increased compensation to the disaster-affected and released a Special Relief Package of Rs. 4,500 crore for the disaster-affected families," he said.

He further stated that the government was organizing Revenue Lok Adalats on the last two working days of every month and till now more than 90 thousand mutation and seven thousand partition cases have been settled in these Lok Adalats. He also visited the stalls set up by self-help groups on this occasion.

Earlier, CM Sukhu was accorded a warm welcome on reaching Indora. MLA Indora Malendra Rajan thanked the Chief Minister for starting the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojna by providing Rs 1500 to eligible women of the state besides fulfilling other four guarantees. He also thanked for dedicating projects worth crores for his assembly segment. Kangra District Congress President Karan Singh Pathania also welcomed the Chief Minister and expressed his gratitude for the projects worth crores of rupees.

AYUSH Minister Yadvinder Goma, Vice Chairman of State Industrial Development Corporation Vishal Chambiyal, Kangra Agricultural Bank Chairman Ram Chand Pathania, HRTC Board Director Manmohan Katoch, former MLA Ajay Mahajan, Block Congress President Devender Mankotia, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

CM Sukhu unveiled and laid the foundation stone of 14 development projects worth Rs. 143 crore for the Indora Assembly Constituency. He inaugurated the Rs 5.36 crore ITI Building at Gangath and Rs. 3.25 crore Bridge over Tara Khad at village Dhantol.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the up-gradation work of Ghandran to Rehan via Moki road to be completed for Rs. 27.44 crores, up-gradation work of Bain-Indorian-Mand-Miani-Milwan to Barota road to be completed for Rs. 23 crores, up-gradation work of Madholi-Tappa-Indpur-Plahghat road to be completed for Rs. 12 crores, up-gradation work of Gangath to Gheta road to be completed for Rs. 9 crores,

He also laid the foundation stone for the up-gradation work of Makroli to Changrara road to be completed for Rs. 12.52 crore, the up-gradation work of Indora via Kursain to Kathgarh road to be completed for Rs. 12.58 crore and construction work of Baleer to Dainkwan via Samoon-Randoh to be completed for Rs. 6.35 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone of Rs. 31 crores for five developmental projects to be built by the Jal Shakti Department under NABARD, including remodelling works under Lift Irrigation Scheme Gangath, Luther Beri and Badukhar in Indora Tehsil, remodelling work of 6 tube-wells under Mand area, remodelling work of 19 tube-wells in Indora Tehsil and embankment work of Surajpur Khad in Indora Tehsil for flood protection.

Sukhu was the chief guest in the annual awards ceremony organized at the local Government Degree College where he distributed prizes to the meritorious students. (ANI)

