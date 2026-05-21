India News | Himachal Pradesh Congress Pays Tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on His Death Anniversary, Observes Anti-Terrorism Day Across State

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): The Congress party on Thursday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 35th death anniversary and observed the day as Anti-Terrorism Day at the party headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, in Shimla.

Senior Congress leaders, party workers and supporters gathered at the state Congress headquarters to offer floral tributes to the late leader and remember his contribution to nation-building, technological advancement and youth empowerment.

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Speaking to the media, Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said the sacrifices made by national leaders for the country must always be remembered.

He said Rajiv Gandhi was among the youngest Prime Ministers of India and devoted his life to the service and development of the nation. Shandil said the country had witnessed immense contributions from Rajiv Gandhi in the fields of development, international relations and modernisation.

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The minister said the observance of Anti-Terrorism Day was also significant as it reminded people to stand united against terrorism and violence. He said terrorism posed a threat to humanity and development and stressed the need to protect future generations from the menace.

Local Shimla MLA Harish Janartha also paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi and said the former Prime Minister played a key role in steering the country towards technological growth and youth empowerment.

Janartha said Rajiv Gandhi's vision strengthened Panchayati Raj institutions and helped prepare India for the 21st century. Congress workers, he said, reaffirmed their commitment to public service while remembering the late leader's contributions.

Janartha also spoke on the garbage situation in Shimla and the ongoing strike by municipal workers in the city.The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee Organisational Secretary Vinod Zinta said the day was observed as Anti-Terrorism Day because Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated while serving the nation.

Zinta said Rajiv Gandhi's policies and vision laid the foundation for India's emergence in the 21st century, particularly through the promotion of information technology, youth participation and the strengthening of Panchayati Raj institutions. He credited the late Prime Minister with lowering the voting age and empowering grassroots democracy.

Commenting on recent political remarks by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the Centre, Zinta said he fully supported Rahul Gandhi's statements and accused the BJP-led central government of creating economic uncertainty in the country.

He alleged that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to cut spending and avoid foreign travel, he himself embarked on foreign visits soon after. Zinta further alleged that the Prime Minister's overseas visits were aimed at supporting business interests linked to industrialist Gautam Adani.

Zinta maintained that Rahul Gandhi had consistently raised issues in the interest of the country and accused the BJP leadership of ignoring concerns highlighted by the opposition.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984.

He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989. Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991. (ANI)

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