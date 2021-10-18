Lahaul-Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): Dhankhar village in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district received fresh snowfall on Monday.

The village was seen covered with a thick blanket of snow following the fresh fall.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Man Booked For Sending Ex-Girlfriend’s Obscene Photos to Her Fiance.

Yesterday, the Manali-Leh highway was closed for normal traffic after snowfall at Baralacha pass in the district.

According to Lahaul-Spiti Superintendent of Police (SP) Manav Verma, the traffic movement at the Gramphu-Kaza highway had also been blocked due to snowfall at Kunzum pass in Lahaul-Spiti.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Tea-Seller Shot at By Group of Boys in Inebriated State Following Argument.

"Due to fresh snowfall at Baralacha pass on Manali-Leh highway and at Kunzum pass on Gramphu-Kaza highway, traffic movement is blocked on both routes," Verma said yesterday.

Earlier on Sunday, the higher reaches of hills around Kedarnath Dham received snowfall following incessant rainfall. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)