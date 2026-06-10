India News | Himachal Pradesh: Dog Show Draws Crowds at Shimla Summer Festival, Promotes Pet Care

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): The dog show, as part of the Shimla Summer festival, became a major attraction in the north Indian hill town on Wednesday, drawing large crowds of tourists and residents. More than three dozen pet dogs participated in the event, which was organised in small, medium and large categories.

The show featured several popular breeds, including German Shepherd, Maltese, Toy Poodles, Siberian Huskies, Doberman Pinschers, Beagles, Shih Tzus, Jack Russell Terriers and Labrador Retrievers. Pet owners enthusiastically showcased their dogs as spectators gathered to watch them perform and interact with their handlers.

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Participants said the event was a welcome initiative that highlighted the importance of responsible pet ownership and animal welfare.

Speaking to ANI, participant and pet lover Simran said the event was significant.

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"It's a very good initiative, and this festival is really important because something like this is probably being organised for the first time in Shimla. It is a matter of great joy. We have not had such an opportunity before. It helps people understand that dogs are a source of great happiness and that they should be cared for properly. I personally feed many stray dogs that come to my house. I give them treats, water and everything they need. Even before I had my own pet, the stray dogs around Shimla were like my friends. They are all so loving. This event is very important. The dogs will enjoy themselves a lot because it is something they have not experienced before. I think it will be a matter of great happiness for everyone," she said.

Another participant, Pravinder, stressed the need for more such events and greater awareness regarding dog care and training.

Speaking with ANI, Pravinder said, "This is very important. Generally, dogs and their welfare do not receive enough attention. It is a good initiative, and such events should be organised on a larger scale. There should be more space and a more professional setup. It is important because it helps people understand the value of dogs. It also creates awareness about proper breeding, training and what kind of food should be given to them."

The event was organised by the Animal Husbandry Department as part of the Summer Festival celebrations.

Speaking to ANI, Neeraj Mohan, Organizer of the Dog Show and Assistant Director Animal Husbandry Department, said the event had generated tremendous enthusiasm among pet owners and visitors.

"We have organised a special dog show this year. Prize money of Rs 11,000 has been kept for the winning dog in each category. The competition has been divided into three categories small, medium and large breeds. Winners in each category will receive Rs 11,000, certificates and gifts. The dog show is a major attraction of the Summer Festival. As you can see, there is tremendous enthusiasm among people. Visitors are coming to see some of the finest dog breeds. While judging, we will consider how true the dogs are to their breed characteristics, how obedient they are and how well they behave with their owners. Based on these factors, prizes will be awarded," he said.

He also emphasised the importance of caring for stray animals.

"Dogs have a very important place in our society. Stray dogs also deserve the same love and care that people give to their pet dogs. There is tremendous enthusiasm, especially among the younger generation, who take very good care of their pets. Many people visit our hospitals for the treatment and well-being of their pets. Some people care for their pets even more than they care for their children. There is a wonderful atmosphere here, and we expect around three dozen dogs to participate in the show," he added.

The show also attracted tourists visiting Shimla during the summer season.

Speaking with ANI, Chirag, a tourist from Haryana, expressed excitement after watching the competition.

"It feels really good. There are many wonderful dogs here. Watching their activities has been very enjoyable. They are very intelligent animals. Some dogs performed exceptionally well. The smaller dogs, in particular, were very impressive, and their activities were excellent. It was wonderful to watch," he said

"There are Labradors, German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers, Beagles, Pugs and several other breeds. Their names are displayed alongside them. It is the first time I have seen something like this, and I really enjoyed it. After seeing all these dogs, I now feel like getting a pet dog myself. It was a wonderful experience," he added.

The dog show added colour and excitement to the Shimla Summer Festival, while also spreading awareness about responsible pet ownership, dog training and the welfare of both pet and stray animals. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)