India News | Himachal Pradesh: Dope Test of Individuals to Be Made Mandatory Before Joining Government

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while chairing a meeting with Administrative Secretaries on Friday, directed all the departments to ensure early payments of pending gratuity and leave encashment dues of Class-IV pensioners as per his budget announcement. He also asked to provide complete details of applicants seeking employment on compassionate grounds so that the state government could take an appropriate decision on these cases.

During the meeting, the CM sought details of the action taken against government employees found involved in the trafficking of chitta (heroin). He said that the state government had launched a mass movement against chitta and was taking stringent action against the drug mafia.

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He added that protecting the youth from the menace of drug abuse remains a top priority of the government and directed all departments to issue necessary instructions to make dope testing mandatory for individuals before joining government service.

CM Sukhu also sought information from all departments regarding vacant posts so that these positions could be filled at the earliest. He said that the state government had decided to fill 500 posts of Junior Office Assistant (IT).

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In the meeting, the CM directed the officials to compile information on trees uprooted or felled on forest land due to recent storms, so that they could be removed in a time-bound manner. A special campaign for this purpose would commence from 1st June. He added that delays in removing fallen trees result in loss to the State's resources and directed Forest department officers to ensure their prompt removal and timely disposal on a priority basis.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, Additional Chief Secretaries K.K. Pant and Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary Devesh Kumar, Secretaries to the Chief Minister Rakesh Kanwar and Ashish Singhmar, along with other Administrative Secretaries, attended the meeting. (ANI)

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