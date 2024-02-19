Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Traffic on the Manali-Leh Highway and Aut-Luhri National Highway has come to a standstill following a fresh spell of heavy snowfall in the region.

According to Torul S Raveesh, Deputy Commissioner Kullu, "Traffic halted at two National Highways due to heavy snowfall in Kullu district. There has been 3 feet of fresh snowfall around Atal Tunnel Rohtang due to which traffic from Manali-Leh National Highway Manali to Atal Tunnel Rohtang is closed."

"Vehicular movement is also closed at the Aut-Luhri National Highway 305 (NH-305) in Himachal Pradesh due to a fresh bout of snowfall in the area," said the official.

The official also mentioned that the administration has stopped the movement of tourists in the higher parts of the state and has issued an advisory to the tourists.

"Keeping in view the safety of the tourists, the administration has stopped the movement of tourists and has issued an advisory to the tourists requesting them not visit the touristy areas in higher reaches. There has been heavy snowfall in the higher areas in Kullu district since last night," he added.

Meanwhile, IMD predicted heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh on February 18 and 20, and over Uttarakhand on February 19 and 20. (ANI)

