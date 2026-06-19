India News | Himachal Pradesh: Garbage Piles Tarnish Manali's Image Amid Peak Tourist Season

Manali (Himachal Pradesh), June 19 (ANI): Known for its picturesque mountains and natural beauty, Manali is experiencing an increasing waste management crisis during the busiest travel season.

Trash is piling up at several tourist locations throughout the town, raising concerns about environmental damage, public health, and sanitation.

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Visitors entering Manali are increasingly greeted by heaps of waste and foul smells near the town's entry point, the Volvo bus stand, the HRTC bus stand and Lady Willingdon Hospital. Locals and tourists have expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of one of Himachal Pradesh's most popular tourist destinations.

The condition of the famous Mall Road has also deteriorated; stains from paan and gutkha (chewing tobacco) on walls and pathways are marring its beauty. The paintings created by the Municipal Council at a cost of lakhs to raise public awareness are proving to be 'white elephants,' as there is neither an adequate arrangement of dustbins on the ground nor any visible civic sense among the people.

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The situation is most alarming around Manali's sacred sites, where littering is rampant. Empty beer and liquor bottles lie scattered near these holy religious places. Furthermore, major tourist attractions like Rohtang Pass and Solang Nala have turned into dumping grounds for plastic waste. Despite a complete ban on single-use plastic in Himachal Pradesh, its use continues unchecked, and the ban is openly flouted.

Tourist negligence has reached a point where precious, age-old forest resources are being damaged. Hollows in tree trunks are being treated as dustbins and stuffed with trash, posing a serious threat to Himachal's fertile soil and the environment.

Due to this uncontrolled waste management, many of Manali's drains and streams--both large and small--are completely clogged. Local experts believe this negligence could prove disastrous for Manali during the upcoming monsoon season. Plastic and solid waste accumulated in the drains will obstruct the natural flow of water, creating a high risk of severe blockages, waterlogging, and flash floods in the town.

Both local residents and visiting tourists have expressed deep concern over Manali's deteriorating environmental standards and the abysmal sanitation system.

According to local residents, conditions in several wards under the Manali Municipal Council (MC) have become dire. Garbage is often left uncollected from the streets until as late as 1 PM. The situation is worse at the Manali bus stand, where thousands of tourists arrive daily and are immediately confronted with filth and a foul stench.

Surprisingly, barely two or three dustbins are visible along Manali's main attraction, Mall Road (spanning a 100-150 meter stretch). Locals are demanding the immediate installation of at least 10 to 15 dustbins on Mall Road to prevent people from littering in the open.

Anupam, a tourist from Ghaziabad (UP), and local residents said that piles of single-use plastic litter the paths leading to major tourist attractions such as Hadimba Temple, Van Vihar, Club House, Nature Park, and Gompa Road. Despite the ban, many shopkeepers openly serve food in single-use plastic. Even Rs 1 water pouches--sold as an alternative to water bottles--are being sold rampantly, posing yet another major threat to the environment.

Locals have warned that drains in areas like Gompa Road are completely choked with plastic waste. With the onset of the monsoon and increased water flow, these blockages could trigger severe flooding in Manali, potentially causing significant loss of life and property.

Ankush Garg, a tourist visiting Manali from Delhi, has appealed to fellow travellers to act responsibly. He stated, "This country and this place belong to us. If we continue to litter like this, global warming will escalate, and nature will be destroyed. In the future, tourists will yearn just to see the snow here. The government alone cannot be blamed for this; the public must also take responsibility."

There is a demand for a solution, such as the implementation of a 'reward system' modelled on international practices. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)