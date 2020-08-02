Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 2 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday greeted the people of the state on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.

The governor expressed hope that the festival would not only strengthen the bonds of brotherhood but also play a significant role in creating a cordial atmosphere in society.

Also Read | Amit Shah Tests COVID-19 Positive | Union Minister Babul Supriyo Advised by Doctors to go in Self-Isolation for The Next Few Days: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 2, 2020.

Meanwhile, Jai Ram Thakur said the Raksha Bandhan festival is celebrated to strengthen the bonds of love and affection in our family and society.

He said this occasion is an opportunity to promote peace, harmony, and brotherhood in the state and the country. (ANI)

Also Read | International Passengers Entering India by Flight After August 8 to Follow New Guidelines Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Check Details.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)