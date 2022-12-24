Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar who is also the President of the State Red Cross Society, on Saturday flagged off two mobile health vans from Raj Bhavan in Himachal Pradesh.

These vans have been made available to the State Red Cross through the Indian Red Cross Society for the Chamba and Sirmaur districts of Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped at Birthday Party in Lower Parel, Six Including Friend Arrested.

Facilities like a central oxygen system, refrigerator of 80 Ltr storage capacity, electric cooler, examination couch, electric suction machine, minor surgery set, nebulizer, 12 channel ECG machine, steriliser, defibrillator, oxygen cylinder etc. are provided in the van.

On the occasion, the Governor said that providing mobile health services was the need of the hour and these vans could prove to be very effective in the present situation. He said that Himachal Pradesh was a state with tough geographical conditions and this van would be very beneficial for providing first aid. He said that it was his endeavour through the State Red Cross that such facilities should be made available in every district of the State.

Also Read | Shahi Idgah Mosque Case: Mathura Court Orders Survey of Masjid by ASI From January 2.

The Governor also inspected the Mobile Health Vans and enquired about the health services and facilities available for the people.

Secretary to the Governor and General Secretary of State Red Cross Rajesh Sharma was also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)