India News | Himachal Pradesh Govt Appoints Sanjay Gupta as Chief Secretary Five Days Before Retirement Amid HC Scrutiny

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday appointed senior IAS officer Sanjay Gupta as the regular Chief Secretary of the state, just five days before his scheduled retirement, triggering fresh political and administrative debate amid ongoing judicial scrutiny over his appointment.

The Personnel Department issued the notification appointing Gupta, a 1988-batch IAS officer, as the state's Chief Secretary with immediate effect, stating that the decision had been taken "in public interest".

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Gupta had been serving as Acting Chief Secretary since October 2025 while simultaneously holding the charge of Additional Chief Secretary (Town and Country Planning and Housing). He is the senior-most IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre and originally belongs to Haryana.

The appointment assumes significance as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging Gupta's continuation as Acting Chief Secretary is presently pending before the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

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A division bench of the High Court last week issued notices to the state government and Gupta seeking responses on allegations raised in the petition regarding his appointment to what the petitioner termed an "extremely sensitive" constitutional-administrative post.

The petition alleges that three FIRs, including cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act registered in 1996, 2008 and 2009, are pending investigation and trial against Gupta. It also referred to revised Vigilance Clearance Guidelines issued on October 9, 2024, which mandate consideration of vigilance status before appointments to sensitive positions.

The petitioner further argued before the court that the Supreme Court, in various judgments, has described the office of the Chief Secretary as an extremely sensitive post requiring the highest standards of integrity and administrative credibility.

The High Court has sought replies from the state government and concerned parties by July 21.

Gupta has, however, denied the allegations and reportedly termed them baseless, alleging attempts by sections within the bureaucracy to tarnish his image and block the possibility of an extension in service.

The appointment has also fuelled speculation in bureaucratic circles that the government may consider granting Gupta an extension beyond his retirement date of May 31. Since May 31 falls on a Sunday, Gupta is expected to demit office on May 30 unless an extension order is issued.

Official sources said the regularisation of Gupta's appointment ensures that he retires with the official status and service benefits attached to the post of a full-fledged Chief Secretary, even though his formal tenure in the position may last less than a week.

The Congress-led government's decision comes at a time when discussions had already intensified regarding the appointment of the next Chief Secretary to lead the state bureaucracy from June 1.

Gupta holds a graduate degree in Civil Engineering and a Diploma in Management. During his administrative career, he has served in several senior positions, including Chairman, Principal Secretary, Secretary, Managing Director, Director, Joint Secretary, Additional Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner and Sub-Divisional Officer in different departments of the state government. (ANI)

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