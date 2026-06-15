India News | Himachal Pradesh HC Orders Statewide Security Audit of Courts, Judges' Residences After Hamirpur Gun Scare

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh High Court has ordered a comprehensive security audit of all judicial complexes and judges' residences across the state after taking suo motu cognisance of a serious security breach at the Hamirpur Judicial Court Complex.

The directions were issued following an incident on May 25, 2026, in which an armed individual allegedly entered the Hamirpur court premises carrying a loaded firearm and threatened to kill judicial officers and advocates.

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According to information placed before the Court, the accused reportedly unlocked the weapon inside the court complex before being overpowered and apprehended by police personnel present at the site in connection with court proceedings.

Expressing serious concern over security arrangements at courts and residences of judicial officers, a Division Bench directed all District and Sessions Judges, in coordination with their respective Superintendents of Police, to submit detailed reports on the existing security measures in their jurisdictions.

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The High Court was informed that eight courts are functioning from the Hamirpur Court Complex, but only one woman police official and one Home Guard had been deployed for security duties despite standing instructions issued by the Court.

Observing that District and Sessions Judges routinely handle sensitive and high-profile criminal cases, including matters involving life imprisonment and capital punishment, the Bench underscored the need for robust and effective security arrangements to ensure the safety of judicial officers and court staff.

The Court also directed the State Government to file an affidavit detailing security arrangements at the residences of High Court judges, including the deployment of armed security personnel.

Further, the Director General of Police (DGP) has been asked to obtain security assessments from all district Superintendents of Police and submit a consolidated affidavit before the Court outlining the existing security framework as well as proposed measures to strengthen security at judicial establishments across the state.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 23, 2026. By then, the State Government and police authorities are expected to place on record their reports and action plans regarding judicial security. (ANI)

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