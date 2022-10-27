Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Thursday held a meeting with the party's rebel from Kullu, Maheshwar Singh in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla.

BJP had dropped Maheshwar's ticket from Kullu Sadar and gave it to the school lecturer in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

After the meeting, BJP Rebel Maheshwar Singh interacted with the media and said, "The proposal has been kept in front of me where I had a word with BJP National President JP Nadda and honourable Chief Minister Jairam Thakur. "

When asked about his younger son Hiteshwar Singh who became a rebel and filed nomination papers as an independent candidate, he said that he cannot say at the behest of his son.

"I can't speak at his behest. In today's time, after marriage, very few sons listen to their fathers. It's natural, I can't say anything about him," he said.

Asking about if he would continue to contest as an independent candidate from Kullu Sadar, he said, "I have been rejected to contest at this age as an independent. If the workers insist hard enough, I will try my best to fight at the age of 73. It is difficult."

"I don't want to contest. Whatever the desire of the workers, sometimes it happens that the worker also has to be listened to. I will try my best to persuade them," he added.

The BJP had earlier nominated Maheshwar Singh, a scion of the Kullu royal family. The BJP withdrew Maheshwar's candidature after he failed to convince his son Hiteshwar Singh, who was keen to fight on a BJP ticket from the Banjar assembly segment, to withdraw his nomination as an independent candidate.

The elections will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)