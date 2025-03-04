Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Lahaul and Spiti district got covered in a thick blanket of snow after the region received heavy snowfall on Monday.

Light to moderate snowfall continued today as well.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 04, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Heavy snowfall has severely affected areas in Lahaul and Spiti, with roads blocked and vehicles covered under thick layers of snow. The region's transportation has been severely disrupted, making it challenging for residents and travelers.

Himachal Pradesh IMD Senior Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma provided an update on the state's weather conditions on March 1.

Also Read | Delhi Shooting: 5 Injured in Firing Incident Between 2 Groups in Jyoti Nagar Area; Police Beef Up Security, Launch Probe (Watch Video).

Sharma explained the cause of the sudden weather change, saying, "The sudden change in climate was because of the Western disturbances, which activated on February 25 and continued till late last night."

Sharma said, "Another Western disturbance was activated on March 2, and its effect will be seen on 3 March. Kangra, Chamba, and Lahaul Spiti will see heavy to very heavy snowfall. Kullu and Mandi will see heavy rainfall."

He offering a hopeful outlook for improvement in conditions noting, "The weather throughout the state will clear on March 5."

Meanwhile, in lower areas of the Kullu district of the State, many vehicles were swept away or trapped in sludge following flash floods triggered by incessant torrential rain. The rain has also triggered landslides in several parts.

Earlier on February 28, the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority had said that owing to snowfall and rain, a total of 583 roads in the State, including five National Highways, were blocked.

A total of 2263 distribution transformers (DTRs) are down, affecting power supply to numerous areas.

According to the Authority, as of Friday, 279 water supply schemes have been impacted, leaving many regions without essential services.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged people to stay away from rivers and streams as parts of the state, including the district of Kullu, battled heavy rains and snowfall.

The chief minister urged people to remain cautious and follow the guidelines issued by the administration.

"I have been taking stock of the situation since morning. All people are requested to be cautious and follow the guidelines issued by the administration. Stay away from rivers and streams," Sukhu said while talking to reporters.

The chief minister stated that the authorities have been directed to open the gates for one of the power project dams as heavy downpours gripped the Kullu valley, causing floods and landslides in the district. "I spoke with the Deputy Commissioners of Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti. We welcome the rains, but Kullu witnessed heavy downpours. We have directed to open the gates for one of the power project dams," Sukhu said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)