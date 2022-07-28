Shimla, Jul 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,97,520 on Thursday with 930 fresh COVID-19 cases, officials said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,138, they said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 5,239 from 4,914 the previous day, the officials said.

On Wednesday, 5,116 samples were collected for COVID-19 testing and 930 of them came back positive, they said.

With 605 more people recuperating from the viral disease, the total number of recoveries stands at 2,88,123, they said.

