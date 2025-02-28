Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): A fresh political controversy has erupted in Himachal Pradesh, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the Congress-led state government of financial mismanagement and misusing temple funds to fulfil its social welfare guarantees.

In response, Rajesh Dharmani, the state's Housing and Technical Education Minister, hit back at the BJP, strongly defending the government's decision to utilize religious institution funds for welfare schemes.

"BJP does not have the sole authority to represent Hinduism. Our religion teaches us to care for the most vulnerable sections of society. I am proud that our Chief Minister has taken an initiative to support those who need it the most, orphans who have no parents to care for them. The 'Sukh Ashray' scheme is the only one of its kind in India that provides comprehensive care to orphans by giving them the status of 'Children of the State.'," Rajesh Dharmani said.

Dharmani further justified the use of temple donations for public welfare, arguing that such funds should serve a higher purpose.

"Devotees donate money to temples as an act of faith and service. If that money is used for a noble cause like helping orphaned children, what could be more fulfilling? I ask the BJP, was temple money never taken during their rule for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund? If money from religious institutions was used during their tenure, why are they opposing it now when it is being spent on orphaned children?," he said.

He also emphasized that the decision to support orphans was not part of any election promise but a personal vision of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

"We did not fight elections on this issue. It was not part of our guarantees. It was the Chief Minister's own initiative to give orphaned children state protection and declare them as 'Children of the State," he said.

Dharmani dismissed BJP's accusations as "narrow-minded and petty politics." "BJP's mentality is small and regressive. They should rethink before making such baseless allegations," he said.

With internal restructuring underway in the Himachal Pradesh Congress, senior leader Rajni Patil has returned as the party's in-charge for the state. As part of her visit, she has been holding meetings with various Congress leaders to discuss the party's future direction and organizational strengthening.

Welcoming her appointment, Rajesh Dharmani expressed gratitude to the Congress leadership for appointing a leader who is already well-acquainted with Himachal Pradesh.

"I thank the Congress high command for giving us a party in-charge who has previously held the same position and understands Himachal Pradesh, its leaders, and its workers very well. Her guidance will be invaluable in strengthening the party."

He acknowledged that the Congress organization in Himachal is undergoing structural changes, with several block and district-level committees dissolved in recent months. The focus is now on rebuilding these committees to strengthen the party and address pending organizational issues. "The restructuring process will be accelerated soon," Dharmani assured.

He also stressed the importance of discipline within the party, warning against any actions that could weaken the organization. "For any organization to function effectively, discipline is crucial. There must be a structured platform where leaders and workers can voice their opinions. Party meetings are meant for direct interaction with leadership, and any statements that harm the party's interests should be avoided. If party members speak irresponsibly, it demoralizes workers and weakens the organization."

Ahead of the crucial Congress meeting scheduled for today, Dharmani confirmed that he has been invited but clarified that no specific agenda has been shared yet.

"We have been called for a meeting, but there is no pre-specified agenda. We will know more after attending the discussions." He said.

As Himachal Pradesh faces challenges both politically and administratively, the ruling Congress government remains firm in its commitment to its welfare policies while fending off BJP's allegations. (ANI)

