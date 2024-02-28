Shimla, February 28: Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday announced he would be resigning from the post. The announcement from the Congress lawmaker brought fore cracks in the party, which on Tuesday lost the sole Rajya Sabha seat to the BJP and is apparently scrambling to keep its members together to prevent the fall of its government. Congress Leader Vikramaditya Singh Resigns From Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Day After Rajya Sabha Election Result in State (Watch Video).

The election was spoilt for the Congress due to cross-voting by some of its members. Himachal Pradesh Congress Crisis: Rebel MLAs Head to Shimla From Haryana.

Vikramaditya Singh is son of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh and is an MLA from Shimla Rural.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)