Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): Passengers escaped narrowly and a major accident was averted when a private bus was hit by a speeding bike near Boileauganj crossing in Shimla on Tuesday.

A total of 12 to 15 people were on the bus. All have been reported safe.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said, "A private bus met with an accident. A total of 15 to 20 people were on the bus. All are safe. One biker hit the bus and the driver could not control consequently, the bus skidded off the road near Boileauganj crossing in Shimla. The biker rider is injured and has been sent to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) hospital."

An investigation is currently in progress and a police team is present at the spot. (ANI)

