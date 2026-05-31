India News | Himachal Pradesh: Pleasant Weather, Pre-monsoon Showers Trigger Massive Tourist Rush in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): Pleasant weather, cool mountain breezes and recent pre-monsoon showers have triggered a massive influx of tourists to Shimla, with visitors from across the country flocking to the Himachal Pradesh capital to escape the intense summer heat in the plains.

The recent pre-monsoon showers in the region have further dropped the mercury, making the capital city of Himachal Pradesh a prime destination for travellers from all corners of the country.

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Tourists from states like Gujarat, where temperatures have been soaring past 40 degrees Celsius, have arrived in large numbers to experience the chilly mountain air and panoramic landscapes.

Shreya Pane, a tourist hailing from Junagadh, Gujarat, expressed her delight at the stark contrast in weather.

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"I came to Shimla with my friends. The weather here is really pretty, and it's quite cold. Most of the weather in Gujarat right now is peak summer, around 45 degrees. Especially in Junagadh, it's very hot. So, to escape the heat, all of us friends came here," Pane told ANI.

Elaborating on their travel plans, she added, "We're going trekking tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. There is a huge crowd and a lot of tourists here, but we are enjoying ourselves a lot, especially the stunning views and scenery."

As the summer rush intensifies, popular tourist hubs like the Ridge and Mall Road remain bustling with activity, prompting local authorities to closely monitor traffic and crowd management.

Pleasant weather, cloudy skies and lower temperatures have led to a surge in tourist arrivals across Himachal Pradesh, with popular destinations such as Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie and Kasauli witnessing heavy footfall during the ongoing summer season.

Tourists from several states, particularly those reeling under an intense heatwave, are flocking to the hill state to enjoy the cool climate, scenic landscapes and intermittent rainfall.

A tourist from Gujarat said the change in weather was a welcome relief from the extreme heat back home.

"Temperatures back home are currently hovering between 40 and 45 degrees Celsius. We arrived here yesterday evening and were greeted by rain and beautiful cloudy weather. Coming from extreme heat and finding ourselves wearing jackets among the clouds is a massive change. As a medical student, I spend most of my time attending clinics and lectures. Taking this break was absolutely worth it," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)