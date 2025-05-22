Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): As part of its strict campaign against drug trafficking, Kangra Police attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 2.65 crores belonging to three drug offenders involved in various Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act cases.

According to a release from the Office of the Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, in the first case, Kangra Police initiated the seizure proceeding of property worth Rs 1,59 crore from the accused, from whom 1.246 kilograms of charas were recovered in Dharmsala. The accused, identified as Sanjay Kumar, had a history of previous cases under the NDPS Act and IPC.

The accused had accumulated illegal wealth, including three residential houses valued at Rs 1,55,03,700, and four vehicles.

The Kangra Police will also attach property worth Rs 1.06 crores in a case relating to the seizure of 241 grams of gold, 1207 grams of silver jewellery, and Rs 44,580 in cash on April 11, 2024. The police had also arrested the accused, Pawan Kumar, and his wife, Neena.

Pawan Kumar also has five previous NDPS cases against him. Investigation revealed that the accused owned residential houses in villages Arla, Sakot, and Tarsuh, with a combined estimated value of Rs 81,45,267. His movable assets (jewellery and cash) were valued at Rs 24,67,800. The total value of his property stands at Rs 1.06 crores.

In a previous successful action, Kangra Police had already seized property worth Rs 51 lakhs from another known drug peddler.

These decisive actions demonstrate Himachal Police's continued commitment to dismantling the financial backbone of drug traffickers and bringing such cases to their logical conclusion, the release stated.

Earlier on May 19, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually presided over a meeting with district officers of Hamirpur from Shimla to review the progress of various developmental projects in the district. He directed the officials to expedite ongoing works to ensure their timely completion. (ANI)

