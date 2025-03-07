Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Shimla Police has ramped up its efforts to tackle the growing drug menace in Himachal Pradesh. Over the past two years, the district police arrested more than 1,800 individuals involved in drug trafficking and consumption. In just first two months of 2025, nearly 175 people have been taken into custody, and 76 separate cases have been registered.

Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, in an exclusive interview with ANI, detailed the severity of the drug problem in the region and how the police force is combating it.

"The impact of drug abuse is being felt across the country, and Himachal Pradesh has not remained untouched. Over the past two years, we have been running an aggressive campaign against drug trafficking and peddling activities. We have registered around 800 cases and arrested over 1,800 people," SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said that focus is on.

Shimla Police has successfully dismantled several high-profile drug syndicates operating across multiple states. The police recently cracked a Kolkata-based drug network run by Sandeep Shah, a key figure in interstate drug trafficking.

This syndicate had links across Punjab, West Bengal, and even international smuggling routes. The police have also arrested individuals from Punjab, including Gurmeet and Vijay Soni, who were actively involved in smuggling synthetic drugs like Chitta (a potent form of heroin).

In a significant breakthrough, a Nigerian national involved in large-scale drug smuggling was also arrested. Police investigations revealed that this individual frequently moved between Agartala and Firozpur, operating within a larger trafficking network.

"By breaking such syndicates, we set a strong example for others. Organised drug crime is a serious threat, and we are determined to dismantle these networks completely," said SP Gandhi.

One of the biggest challenges facing law enforcement at present is the increasing use of digital platforms in drug transactions. Drug peddlers are exploiting online payment methods, UPI transactions, and digital banking to move illicit money undetected.

"We have detected financial transactions worth nearly Rs 5 crore linked to drug trafficking. This is just the tip of the iceberg; ongoing investigations suggest the actual amount could be three to four times higher," SP Gandhi revealed.

SP Gandhi said there is a call for stronger laws.

Highlighting the loopholes in India's Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, SP Gandhi pointed out how drug traffickers manipulated the system.

"The existing law is quantity-based, meaning the severity of punishment depends on the amount of drugs seized. Traffickers exploit this by carrying only small quantities to avoid harsh legal consequences. This needs to be addressed at a policy level," he added.

He further explained that drug peddlers often transport 5-10 grams per trip, making it difficult to prosecute them under strict trafficking laws. This loophole has turned into a well-established modus operandi, making law enforcement efforts more challenging.

The police investigation has revealed a disturbing trend, a significant number of those caught in drug-related cases are young people, including students, professionals, and even government employees, including policemen. Shockingly, nearly 100 women have also been arrested in drug cases over the past two years.

"Many young people try drugs for recreational purposes but quickly become addicted. These substances impact the nervous system, leading to dependency, depression, and in some cases, criminal behaviour. Families, especially mothers, are the ones who suffer the most," said SP Gandhi.

Recognising the importance of public cooperation in fighting drug abuse, Shimla Police has launched a public awareness and intelligence-gathering initiative called 'Bharosa' (Trust). The campaign encourages citizens, youth groups, traders, and local organisations to actively report drug-related activities.

"Our fight against drugs is not just a police operation; it is a social movement. With the support of our community, we have been able to reduce the supply of heroin and Chitta by nearly 60-70 per cent in Shimla district," he claimed.

Shimla Police has also developed a Social Intelligence Integrated Network to strengthen community-police collaboration. The goal is to instill both 'respect for the law' and 'fear of the law' among offenders.

With the aim of eradicating synthetic drugs from the region, the police's efforts have already made a noticeable impact, with drug supplies in Shimla reducing significantly. However, SP Gandhi acknowledged that the fight is far from over.

"I am confident that with continued efforts, we will successfully eliminate synthetic drug trafficking from Shimla district," he added.

Shimla Police, under the leadership of SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, is determined to make the district and state a safer place by taking relentless action against drug networks and working closely with the community. The fight against drugs is ongoing, but with strict enforcement, community participation, and legal reforms, the state hopes to see a drug-free future soon. (ANI)

