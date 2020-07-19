Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh), July 19 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Police rescued the locals of the Badseri village from the Kharogla Nalla in Kinnaur, on Sunday. The locals were stuck in the nalla due to flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall in the state.

The flash floods led to a sudden rise in the water level of the nalla.

The police rescued the locals with the help of a rope. Locals also joined in to help the police in the rescue operation. (ANI)

