New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at New Delhi on Friday.

Singh thanked the Union Minister for sanctioning 350 crores under Central Road and Infrastructure (CRIF) which would go a long way in improving road connectivity and enhancing economic growth of the state. He also thanked for the support extended by the Minister for providing exemption to ropeway projects from forest clearances by the Union Ministry for Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

PWD Minister also requested for construction of an alternate road from Ghatasni, Shilha- Badhani-Bhubujot- Kullu with the tunnel at Bhubujot which would reduce 40 km distance on NH144.

He said that this was a very important step from the tourism point of view besides its strategic importance. He further added that this will greatly facilitate tourists visiting Kullu district.

The PWD minister also urged Nitin Gadkari to provide approval for the construction of Rs 125.57 crore double-lane bridge over river Beas between Basantipattan and Kheri connecting Kangra & Hamirpur districts on priority under Bharat Setu Yojna.

He said that the Himachal Chief Minister had also raised this issue with the Union Minister during his previous meeting. He also requested for construction of Rs 19.09 crore 110-metre span single lane steel truss motor able bridge over river Beas Pandoh on Pandoh- Shiva road in district Mandi.

The Union Minister assured of all possible support to the state. Earlier on December 6, Singh had thanked Gadkari for his support in the infrastructure projects and growth facilitation.

Earlier on December 6, Vikramaditya Singh said that employment generation is one of the top priorities of the Congress government in the state.

Vikramaditya Singh told ANI that the state government has given 31,000 employment in the government sector in the last two years.

"Our Chief Minister has put so much emphasis on certain things - like strengthening rural economy - to bring white revolution - especially for women... Employment generation is our government's priority - we have given 31,000 employment in the government sector in the last two years," Vikramaditya Singh said.

Vikramaditya Singh also presented a detailed account of the Congress government's achievements and future plans under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.Reflecting on two years of governance, Singh highlighted key milestones, challenges, and initiatives aimed at fostering sustainable growth, employment generation, and robust infrastructure development in the state. He stated that 31,000 jobs had been created, and additional revenue of Rs 2,600 crore had been generated during this period. (ANI)

