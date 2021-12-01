Shimla, Dec 1 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's Covid tally rose to 2,27,269 on Wednesday with 74 fresh cases, while the death toll reached 3,832 after one more person succumbed to the infection, an official said.

A 60-year-old woman died due to the virus in Hamirpur, he added.

There are 864 active cases in the state, while 43 more patients have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 2,22,556, the health official said.

