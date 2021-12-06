Shimla, Dec 6 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh on Monday reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 and one fatality taking the infection tally to 2,27,630 and the death toll to 3,836, officials said.

A 67-year-old man succumbed to the viral disease in Shimla on Monday, a health department official said.

According to data from the state health department, active Covid cases in Himachal Pradesh increased to 776 from 755 on Sunday. Also, 90 people recuperated on Monday, taking the number of recovered patients to 2,23,001.

At a programme at Bilaspur in the hill state on Sunday, BJP national president J P Nadda congratulated Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and frontline workers for making the state the first in the country to fully vaccinate 100 per cent of its adult population against COVID-19.

A state government official on Sunday said as many as 53,86,393 eligible adults have been administered the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Himachal Pradesh was the first state to achieve 100 per cent first dose vaccination of the adult population by the end of August.

