Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the total number of cases in the state to 56,943, according to the state health department.

The total number of recovered cases in the state till today is 55,280 whereas the total number of active cases stands at 697. As many as 954 people have died due to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh till today, said the state health department.

The overall COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 1,05,57,985, including 2,08,826 active cases. With 17,170 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 1,01,96,885. The death toll has reached 1,52,274, said Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

