Shimla, Aug 11 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded 349 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the state's infection tally to 3,06,618, officials said.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 3,602, they said.

On Thursday, 3,302 samples were taken for testing, officials said.

As many as 749 more people have recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 2,98,835.

The death toll remains unchanged at 4,161 as no Covid-related death was reported on Thursday, they said.

