India News | Himachal Pradesh Reports 5 New COVID-19 Cases

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): Five fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 281, said State Health Secretary Nipun Jindal.

A total number of Active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 205, Jindal said.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 1,58,333, including 86,110 active cases, 67,692 recovered/migrated and 4,531 deaths.

The country is under the fourth phase of lockdown which will continue till May 31. The lockdown was first enforced in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

