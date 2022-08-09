Shimla, Aug 9 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded 360 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the tally to 3,05,743, while three more deaths pushed the fatality count to 4,160, officials said.

The three deaths were reported in Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts, they said.

There are 4,338 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now.

As many as 938 people recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the number of total recoveries to 2,97,225, the officials said.

