Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): Number of COVID-19 cases reached 874 in Himachal Pradesh, active cases stand at 356, said State Health Department.

As many as 498 people have migrated so far in the State while seven persons have succumbed to the disease.

Also Read | Lockdown in Bengaluru on Every Sunday From July, Says Karnataka CMO: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 27, 2020.

India on Saturday crossed 5 lakh-mark with record highest spike of 18,552 cases of coronavirus reported in the country in the past 24 hours.

The total number of active cases is 1,97,387 while a total of 2,95,880 people have been cured or discharged from hospitals. The death toll stands at 15,685 with one person migrated outside India, according to the union health ministry update at 8 a.m. today. (ANI)

Also Read | Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy's Staff Member Tests COVID-19 Positive, CMO Shut For Two Days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)