Shimla, Aug 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday registered record 139 new COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, taking the state's overall tally to 3,637.

So far, the state has reported 17 deaths.

Of the fresh cases, 47 were reported from Solan, 24 from Chamba, 20 from Sirmaur, 17 from Kullu, 16 from Una, 13 from Kangra and two from Mandi, special secretary (health) Nipun Jindal said.

Meanwhile, 89 patients -- 38 in Solan, 23 in Mandi, 18 in Chamba, 6 in Kangra and 4 in Una -- recovered from the infection, Jindal said.

The total number of recovered patients in the state has risen to 2,362 and 26 patients have migrated out of the state, he added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,230, he said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 374, followed by 143 in Chamba, 122 in Sirmaur, 120 in Mandi, 100 in Kangra, 98 in Una, 88 in Kullu, 65 in Bilaspur, 61 in Hamirpur, 54 in Shimla and 5 in Kinnaur.

