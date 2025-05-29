Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): In a significant breakthrough, Himachal Pradesh Police arrested an 18-year-old boy from Sukahar village in Kangra district after recovering sensitive and objectionable content from his mobile phone, according to the official statement.

According to a release from the Office of the Director General of Police, the police formed a special team to arrest the suspect.

The arrest was made following a planned surveillance operation conducted by the Police District Dehra under the leadership of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Dadaseeba on the morning of May 28, 2025.

According to the release, the team had been monitoring a suspect closely for several days, collecting intelligence and keeping him under surveillance.

On Wednesday morning, the team raided the suspect's residence, took him into custody, and brought him to Police Station Dehra for interrogation.

During the initial questioning, the accused was identified as Abhishek, son of Rajendra Singh, resident of Sukahar, District Kangra, approximately 18 years old, and reportedly a college dropout, as per the Office of the Director General of Police release.

Upon checking Abhishek's mobile phone, the police found sensitive and objectionable content, which falls under the purview of Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A case has been registered under relevant sections at Police Station Dehra, and the accused has been arrested.

Further legal proceedings are being carried out as per the law.

Himachal Police appealed to the public to immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or the police control room. Your vigilance is the strongest pillar of our collective security.

Earlier, on May 22, Himachal Police attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 2.65 crores belonging to three drug offenders involved in various Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act cases as part of its strict campaign against drug trafficking.

According to a release from the Office of the Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, in the first case, Kangra Police initiated the seizure proceeding of property worth Rs 1,59 crore from the accused, from whom 1.246 kilograms of charas were recovered in Dharmsala.

The accused, identified as Sanjay Kumar, had a history of previous cases under the NDPS Act and IPC.

The accused had accumulated illegal wealth, including three residential houses valued at Rs 1,55,03,700, and four vehicles.

The Kangra Police also attached property worth Rs 1.06 crores in a case relating to the seizure of 241 grams of gold, 1207 grams of silver jewellery, and Rs 44,580 in cash on April 11, 2024.

The police had also arrested the accused, Pawan Kumar, and his wife, Neena. (ANI)

